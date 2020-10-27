Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) versus Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBNK) Head to Head Comparison

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Origin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 1.62 $58.32 million $2.03 7.32 Origin Bancorp $273.56 million 2.07 $53.88 million $2.28 10.56

Central Pacific Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Origin Bancorp. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Central Pacific Financial and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Origin Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.94%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 18.39% 8.82% 0.76% Origin Bancorp 11.80% 5.50% 0.57%

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Central Pacific Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mortgage origination and servicing facilities. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 41 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.