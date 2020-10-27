Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (CIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$244.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.50 million.

TSE CIA opened at C$2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. Champion Iron Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Laurentian set a C$4.30 price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

