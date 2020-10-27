ChampionX (CHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHX stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHX. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

