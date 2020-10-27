Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 250,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 328.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

