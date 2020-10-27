Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $35.38 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

