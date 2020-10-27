Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

