Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Chevron by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 84,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

NYSE:CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

