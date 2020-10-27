Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News headlines about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.34. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

