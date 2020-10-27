China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) & Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

This table compares China Online Education Group and Youdao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $213.08 million 2.40 -$15.00 million N/A N/A Youdao $184.14 million 16.05 -$86.40 million ($0.94) -28.13

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 4.46% -8.05% 5.28% Youdao -44.76% N/A -48.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Online Education Group and Youdao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Youdao 1 2 5 0 2.50

China Online Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Youdao has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Youdao on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator. The company provides learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services; Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.