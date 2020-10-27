CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

