CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Receives GBX 274 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 274 ($3.58).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

CMCX stock opened at GBX 332 ($4.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. CMC Markets Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 119.40 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 392.50 ($5.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $959.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 336.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.53.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £305.10 ($398.62).

CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services. It operates in four segments: UK and Ireland; Europe; Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada; and Australia. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

