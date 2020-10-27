CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $19.91 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $336.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Peter C. Varischetti bought 3,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,203.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,806 shares of company stock worth $560,432 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.