Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,746 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

