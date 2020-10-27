Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,835 shares during the period. Cognex makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Cognex worth $49,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. Insiders sold 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

