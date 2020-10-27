Comparing Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) and Chicago Rivet & Machine (OTCMKTS:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) and Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Rivet & Machine and Makita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Rivet & Machine -2.59% -2.42% -2.21% Makita 8.05% 7.04% 5.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and Makita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Rivet & Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A Makita 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Chicago Rivet & Machine has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Makita has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chicago Rivet & Machine and Makita’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Rivet & Machine $32.87 million 0.62 $540,000.00 N/A N/A Makita $4.52 billion 2.70 $439.13 million $1.88 23.87

Makita has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Makita shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Makita shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chicago Rivet & Machine pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Makita pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Makita pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Makita beats Chicago Rivet & Machine on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines. The company sells its products to automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals. Makita Corporation markets its products under the Makita brand. The company was formerly known as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. and changed its name to Makita Corporation in April 1991. Makita Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

