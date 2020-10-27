Comparing Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) & Verra Mobility (OTCMKTS:VRRM)

Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tempus Applied Solutions and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.99 $33.34 million $0.65 15.83

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tempus Applied Solutions Company Profile

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support. It also designs, fly, trains, and finances airplanes. The company was founded by Benjamin Scott Terry on December 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

