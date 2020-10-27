COMPASS Pathways plc’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways’ (NASDAQ:CMPS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 28th. COMPASS Pathways had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

