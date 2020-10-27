Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

