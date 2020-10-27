Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for about 1.6% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

