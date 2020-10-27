Concho Resources (CXO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concho Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. Raymond James cut Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities cut Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

