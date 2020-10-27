Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $90,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,373.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Shares of AMD opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

