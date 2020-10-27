Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 443,391 shares of company stock valued at $61,105,632. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

