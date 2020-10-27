Contrasting Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and CIT Group (NASDAQ:CIT)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.29 billion 0.91 $529.90 million $5.06 6.01 Simmons First National $988.15 million 1.92 $238.17 million $2.73 6.38

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group -16.59% -1.46% -0.14% Simmons First National 24.39% 9.37% 1.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CIT Group and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Simmons First National 0 3 1 0 2.25

CIT Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.62%. Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than CIT Group.

Summary

CIT Group beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 251 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.