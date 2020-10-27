Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 2.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Corning by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Corning by 16,382.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Corning by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 206,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.53, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.