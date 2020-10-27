Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $563.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.54. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

