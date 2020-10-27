Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to $5.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

