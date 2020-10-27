Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$5.50 at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.78 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.99%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

