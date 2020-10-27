Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

