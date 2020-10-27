Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

