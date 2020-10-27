Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 64.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.