CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.54. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens raised their price target on CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes.

