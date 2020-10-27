Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

CVET opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.55. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $330,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 292,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 214,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Covetrus by 112.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.