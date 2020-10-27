Cowen Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $120.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

SAP stock opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

