Credit Acceptance (CACC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CACC opened at $334.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.15. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.40.

In other news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

