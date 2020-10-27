Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $92.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 125,916 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

