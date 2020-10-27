Critical Review: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) and Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grocery Outlet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.76% 10.79% 3.00% Grocery Outlet 2.24% 15.05% 5.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Grocery Outlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $903.58 million 0.28 $9.42 million $0.42 26.83 Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.53 $15.42 million $0.79 54.15

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of June 04, 2020, it operated 159 stores in 20 states. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

