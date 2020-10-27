Critical Survey: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -143.64% -87.38% -36.00% Xperi -8.65% 18.37% 9.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QuickLogic and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 2 1 0 2.33 Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00

QuickLogic currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 196.80%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.14%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Xperi.

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $10.31 million 3.13 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -1.45 Xperi $280.07 million 5.00 -$62.53 million $2.56 5.04

QuickLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xperi beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with Airoha. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. It serves automotive, home solutions, mobile, pro audio and content solutions, semiconductor technologies, and intellectual property markets. The company is based in San Jose, California.

