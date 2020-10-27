CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CYBE has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Secur. upgraded CyberOptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities started coverage on CyberOptics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 million, a PE ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

