CyrusOne (CONE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. CyrusOne has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.75-3.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.75-3.90 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect CyrusOne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 443.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

