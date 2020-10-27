Dana (DAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAN stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

