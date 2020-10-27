Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.70.

NYSE DAR opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

