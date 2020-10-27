Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.76.

INTC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

