Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKIMF. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $4.10 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
