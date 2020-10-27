Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKIMF. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $4.10 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.