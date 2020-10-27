Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDMGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Icade in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Icade from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CDMGF opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. Icade has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

