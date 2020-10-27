DEX (DEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,142.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $58,142.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00089319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00233541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00035221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.40 or 0.01301911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00129096 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.