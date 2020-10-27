Diageo’s (DGEAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. Diageo has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

