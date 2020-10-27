Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DMRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of DMRC opened at $30.99 on Friday. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $474.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 137.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

In other news, Director Andrew Walter bought 5,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $517,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 134.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 100.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 47.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.