Domino's Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino's Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

DPUKY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domino's Pizza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino's Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Domino's Pizza Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Domino's Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. Domino's Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

