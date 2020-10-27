Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $97.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

