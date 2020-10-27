DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.12. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

NYSE:DTE opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

